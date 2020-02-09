Aries Horoscope week

Advertisement

none

Take a notebook and make a dictation! The divine downloads begin to race this Monday, February 3rd, as mindful Mercury hovers in Pisces and your twelfth house of healing and spiritual inspiration. The winged messenger planet will spend a particularly long time in this etheric realm – until April 11 (with a short visit of Aquarius from March 4 to 16). This may be due to a regression from February 16th to March 9th in your dreams (or daydreams); Seedlings that could become epic projects if Mercury moves into the ram on April 11th. Try out a new morning exercise, such as free writing in your diary, before opening a browser window or scrolling through your texts. This is also an effective portal to work on your own spiritual growth or self-healing, especially since the retrograde phase can help you explore some serious inner depths. With Mercury in this compassionate position, you’re on your way to letting go of some old stories and scripts that won’t resonate with 2020 Aries. Since you usually keep a lot in mind, it is always helpful to pronounce the “sound” with compassionate soundboards, from friends to therapists. By learning to separate your stream of thoughts from your true self, you gain mastery of how you act – and you can thank “for sharing” when you let it go.

Ready for an extended Valentine’s Day season? This Friday, February 7th, the goddess of love Venus comes to the Aries for an annual visit and transforms you into an irresistible love magnet. Take full advantage of this enchanted cycle, which only lasts until March 4th. Partnered Rams can use your S.O. in a shimmering new light while others pull on a leash that feels too short. Single? Every moment feels charged with romantic potential, and even a warning story about an astonished idiot won’t stop you from intruding directly. Before you fall in love with a tear, you should treat yourself to a reality check. Love is a rare gift and you cannot really love anyone unless you love yourself. You may not be happy with some of the current living conditions, but the key to worshiping yourself is to accept where you are. With the radiant Venus in your shield, you have the green light to take care of yourself. When you think about Ram, it’s more of an investment than a treat. How you treat yourself (and your body) is a reflection of what you are willing to get out of relationships.

Advertisement

Light, camera, ram! On this Sunday, February 9th (in some places late on Saturday evening), a full moon lands in Leo, which gets your fifth house full of creativity, glamor, love and fame. Not only is this as powerful as it sounds, it is also the “culmination” of the major developments of the past six months. If you fear that no one will notice your progress, relax. Things will really take off now. For the interpreter, this is the time to stand up and take a risk that can be a little uncomfortable, such as: B. make more auditions or drop by in the evenings with the microphone open. Regardless of what you do, the next two weeks are a good time for self promotion. No, you are not a narcissist when reporting your last victories on social media. Since the fifth house is your love zone, this full moon could speed up chemistry – but is that love or lust? Maybe a better question is: do you care? If not, then pursue the attraction with typical rams. However, if you’re looking for something with sustainable potential, you may want to apply the passion brakes and get to know the person better before taking the plunge. Nobody on your romantic radar? Download a new dating app – or delete all apps and ask friends to fix them in real time. Not everyone is “on” the first time. If your fertile fifth house is lit, this moon could predict pregnancy. If the opposite is what you want, take extra precautions.

Show all characters

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.