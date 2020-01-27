Ariana Grande wears third dress during Grammy 2020 broadcast

Advertisement

Two princess dresses were not enough for Ariana Grande last night. The singer debuted a third glance during the broadcast of the award show. Public shots showed Grande in a strapless emerald green dress with a hanging necklace, dangling earrings and long, matching gloves. The best view of the dress could be seen in photos Grande took with friends during the ceremony, including Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X.

Grande started the night in a gray Giambattista Valli-tule dress with a clear Cinderella feeling:

But before she left the red carpet, she turned into a two-tone gray dress:

On stage during her performance with four songs, she also had two on stage.

Grande was nominated for five Grammy last night, although she won none. She was ready for Record of the Year (“7 Rings”), Album of the Year (Thank You, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (“Boyfriend”), and Best pop song album (thanks, next). Grande posted on her social media that she still had a wonderful evening. “I had a great time tonight 🙂 Thank you for everything,” she wrote.

One of the most moving final moments of the evening came when Billie Eilish gave her acceptance speech for Album of the Year and everyone said she believed that Grande deserved the credit for her. “I think it deserves (Thank You, Next) (Album of the Year) as more than anything else in the world,” Eilish said. “I love you so much.” Grande swept the idea away like the supportive friend she is.

