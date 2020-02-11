Ariana Grande was seen messing around with a man at the bar

Advertisement

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Ariana Grande may or may not have a boyfriend this Valentine’s Day, but she definitely enjoys being ready to show off in public. TMZ reports that Grande made out with a man at the Louie bar in Northridge, California on Saturday evening. In fact, they were filmed and the video ran in the outlet.

The TMZ has not yet found out who the mysterious guy is, but the point of sale has received information about how the situation came about. She arrived at 1am with him and her friends. and stayed for about 30 minutes. Grande just had water there, TMZ reports, while her friends were drinking. The guy she kissed “was not immediately recognizable,” it said in the outlet, and didn’t look like the last man she was supposed to be romantic with, Mikey Foster of Social House. (Several sources confirmed to ELLE.com that Grande and Foster did not go back to September when the rumors first appeared.)

Grande has not yet commented on the bar rendezvous on their social media.

Grande’s last public friend was her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. She spoke to Vogue in an interview published last July about the fact that after the split in October 2018, she was no longer together and focused on herself. “I think this is the first album and also the first year of my life, when I realize that I can no longer put off spending time with myself just like I do,” she said. I am my entire adult life been booed for a long time. I always had someone to say good night to. Thank you, Next was this moment of self-fulfillment. It was that scary moment of “Wow, you gotta deal with all that stuff now. No more distractions. You have to cure all this shit. ”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).