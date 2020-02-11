Ariana Grande signs up with rumors about Mystery Man and goes out with Mikey Foster - Watch

Advertisement

The expenses Ariana Grande had bought one evening on February 8th were devastating. The singer was caught kissing a thriller man on video just days after sparking rumors of a romance with Mikey Foster.

It appears to be so Ariana Grande exposes these rumors that she has a relationship Mikey Foster – by packing the PDA with another person! In a TMZ video, the singer and her thriller fan cuddle in a store in Bar Louie, Northridge, California on February 8. She bends close to her obvious new husband and even kisses him on one level! The couple arrived at the San Fernando Valley bar around 1:00 p.m. and were with a group of friends, according to TMZ. Ariana is reported to have had only a sip of water and the group left after 30 minutes.

Just days before this night filled with PDAs, Ariana was photographed with whom she was hanging out Ssocial home Singer, Mikey Fosterin Disneyland. The two collaborated on the Boyfriend track in 2019, and rumors say they first appeared after the track was released here in August 2019, and reports say nothing romantic has happened between them. Ariana actually seems to be living her nicest single life after having been in two critical relationships for over two and a half years.

The 26-year-old is dated Mac Miller from 2016 to spring 2018, and shortly after they separated, she was connected to Pete Davidson, The two were engaged until the end of Might 2018, but the issues aborted in October, just weeks after Mac died. After the breakup, Ariana poured herself into her work and released the album Thank U, Subsequent in February 2019.

For many years in 2019, Ariana was on the street, spending time connecting with her followers. Since her tour in December, she has withdrawn and had fun on her day off. However, on January 26, she reappeared to make the Grammys more efficient. It seems like she is starting a brand new romance behind the scenes very effectively, though!