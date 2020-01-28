Ariana Grande shows off the 2020 Grammy Awards: she reveals her outfit!

Advertisement

Ariana Grande brought a sensation on Instagram! The explanation ? The younger girl posted a photo of her outfit during the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Warmth ahead! Ariana Grande posted a chic photo of her on Instagram! It is definitely about her outfit during the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Ariana Grande was once again on Instagram! Certainly, the 27-year-old singer posted a photo of her at the Grammy Awards the day before yesterday! And one factor is clear, web customers cherished her stage clothing! And for a good cause, the Break-up interpreter, together with your girlfriend, wore a powerful doll-inspired costume for children!

Advertisement

An outfit that has a lot of happy web customers! Certainly, the publication in query already has almost 2 million likes … A real achievement, even for Ariana! We invite you to admire the photo below! The singer is burning, isn’t it?

ARIANA GRANDE: SUBLIME AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS STAGE

Legendary ponytail, extremely attractive outfit, diamond embellishment … Ariana Grande continued its efficiency on the stage of the 2020 Grammy Awards! If the younger girl unfortunately went home empty-handed … The latter has a purpose to be reassured! Certainly, his outfit is unanimous with web customers! The proof, her followers of Ariana flood her with compliments on the canvas!

So feedback all extra kind than the others multiply under the well! What gives Ariana Grande a smile! “You had been too sweet throughout the Grammy!” I have cherished your pink carpet outfit … I must say, however, that this scene look is stylish and extremely attractive Ariana! »Or:« But what a beauty! You may be too beautiful on this suit and your hairstyle and high as normal! »Can we learn about the social community!

Advertisement