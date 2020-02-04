Ariana Grande romance between with Mikey Foster

Advertisement

The singer resumes rumors of an affair with the musician.

Regardless of whether she denied an affair and affirmed her uniqueness, Ariana Grande revives the rumors about her love for Mikey Foster, the singer of the social home duo.

The couple were spotted on a date in Disneyland, the place where they were accompanied by various Ariana employees. We’ll let you know what happened.

Advertisement

Ariana with colleagues in Disneyland in the past! 🌙💗 She is so cute! 🥺 @ ArianaGrande #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/ijJ2zOe05B

– ❥𝐀𝐝𝐢 (@AGLUSM) February 3, 2020

A few months in the past, there were rumors that Ariana had a romantic relationship with Mikey after they each recorded the boyfriend video, and even her brother implied that there was one thing that was denied shortly thereafter, however, only associative Companies.

Even so, rumors have been growing lately since, despite being in a group of colleagues, Ariana looked adorable on her face while holding her arm. Everyone went across a number of Disneyland attractions.

Photo by Ariana Grande with employees at Disneyland yesterday pic.twitter.com/JF8Ymajgmo

– Ariana Grande Replace 💍 (@ArianatorFallen) February 3, 2020

A number of photos of her departure flow into social networks, Ariana was unprecedented by Mikey, so some imagine that there is actually a thing between them, but each maintains only a friendship. What do you assume

Ariana Grande and Michael Foster from Disneyland (02/01). pic.twitter.com/3t9ij4tcGM

– Acesso Ariana Grande (@acessoag), February 3, 2020