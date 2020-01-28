Ariana Grande plays at the Grammys: Watch

Advertisement

Last year, Ariana Grande withdrew from the Grammys at the last minute after a disagreement with the producers of the Grammys on the song she would perform. (She wanted to do something with her new album so thank you, then; probably, they wanted something from the album that had been nominated that year, Sweetener.) She did not attend the ceremony. last year because of controversy, but she ended up winning her first Grammy for best pop vocal album for Sweetener.

Tonight, she finally returned to the Grammys scene with five nominations, four for the album she was trying to promote last year, thank you, the next. She opened with “imagine”, then covered the authentic Rodgers And Hammerstein “My Favorite Things” before embarking on her song which interpolates her, “7 rings”. (90% of the royalties go to the copyright holders of R&M.) And it ended with “thank you, then.” Grande said that this performance was intended to close the thank you, the next era.

Grande has five Grammy nominations in total this year: Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “7 Rings”, Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album For thank u, next, and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for ” Boyfriend “, His song with the Social House.

Watch her performance below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUf78rxxEMo (/ integrated)

Ariana cantando “Imagine” and “My favorite things” without #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/s1JdBVK21m

– Ariana Grande Brasil (@arianagrandebr) January 27, 2020

