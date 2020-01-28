Ariana Grande is wearing a second gray Grammy dress

Advertisement

The broadcast of Grammy has not even started yet and Ariana Grande has already worn two large gray dresses on the red carpet. Grande’s first tulle Cinderella dress – a custom Giambattista Valli look – caught everyone’s attention.

But then she switched to a two-tone gray dress with a bow skirt and sleeveless dark gray top. The princess vibes remain, although the train is much more manageable for Grande to move during the show. Her gloves remained on:

Grande has been nominated for five awards tonight: Record of the Year (“7 Rings”), Album of the Year (Thank You, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (“Boyfriend “”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thanks, Next). She will also perform during the ceremony.

When Grande’s Grammy nominations were announced in November, she posted her first comments on Twitter and then a longer note on her Instagram. “hello I had to share this here too, I’m sorry (sic),” she began. “thank you for recognizing this music, my beautiful best friends and I created it in just a few weeks. The recognition is really more than enough in itself for me and my heart. Thank you. Let me literally take all my friends who are with it worked to sit around me so they can make sure that my heart is still beating lmao so much love and gratitude. 💍 also !!!! I have to congratulate all my other friends who have been nominated this year for their brilliant work too! I can’t wait to celebrate everyone together. “

