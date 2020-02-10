Ariana Grande is the big favorite of MTV EMA 2019

Advertisement

Decided, Ariana Grande Cartonne on the air waves. In addition, her followers do it right as she is the favorite of MTV EMA 2019!

Despite the death of her ex-Mac Miller, happiness smiled on the asterisk. Certainly, since the launch of “Sweetener” and “Thank U, following” it doesn’t stop! In addition, Ariana Grande, who shocked her followers with her hairstyle, is increasingly appreciated. The proof: it is nominated for several classes MTV EMA 2019.

This is the consecration for the singer! The MTV Europe Music Awards will be presented on Sunday, November 3rd. If Camila cabello and Nicki Mibnaj has had incredible success in the past 12 months, it’s ex-Pete Davidson who may be dethroning her in 2019. In Seville, Ariana Grande, whose NASA remixed a sound, can take part in the nominations. It is safe for seven completely different classes. It is in: “Finest Clip” and “Finest.e. Artists “. Or” Finest Tune “and” Finest Pop Artist “. But also” Finest Live Performance “and” Finest Fan Base “.

A BIG ARIANA ACCUSED FOR PLAYBACK? IT’S REACT!

In the past, Ariana Grande was accused of not singing on stage. One person then wrote: “We hear that there is auto tuning and it most likely does not stay. I assume you’re an incredible singer and I like your voice and your songs, but that’s not a good thing. The client replied by saying:

“No, with all due respect, I can try that for you in your anteroom. Without sound mixing or support in any way. I can do it on Broadway. I can do it while bathing, in the car … It’s my reward, so this is the place for me. I sing more than 30 songs every night. Every phrase. It is my factor. Let me shine and rattle »

Let’s hope that Ariana Grande can show the opposite on stage!

Kaitlyn Kubrick

