Ariana Grande: How Pete Davidson thinks she puts him in the shadow of the Grammy

Ariana Grande ended her Grammy efficiency by seemingly casting a bit of shadow at her ex-fiancée Pete Davidson and we EXCLUSIVELY discovered how he feels about the surprising second.

Pete Davidson, 26, may not have been at the Grammy Awards on January 26, but he is well aware of the shadow of his ex Ariana Grande, 26, threw at him during her epic efficiency and it seems that he doesn’t bother him too much. At the top of her efficiency, the singer, who was engaged to Pete in 2018, sang lyrics to the top of her song “Thank You, Subsequent,” while placing a plug of engagement ring right in a field and closing it, which many think this meant her finish with Pete.

“Pete has moved from Ariana, he has been damaged considerably by something like that,” an offer ONLY instructed HollywoodLife. “He didn’t look at the present [he was in a basketball game], but he heard everything about it and stepped in. He does not hold a grudge and longs for her. Pete has nothing good to say about Ariana.”

Pete and Ariana started a relationship for the first time in the spring of 2018 and introduced their engagement that was possible in their relationship after only a month. After countless PDAs on social media and on date evenings, the 2 lovebirds cut out 5 months later in October. The whirlwind romance began shortly after Ariana and rapper Mac Miller broke up and ended just a few weeks after his surprising death due to an unintended overdose at the age of 26.

Regardless of the powerful time, Pete has since then continued romantically with other beautiful stars, along with actresses Margaret Qualley, 25 and Kate Beckinsale, 46 and Cindy CrawfordThe fashion model daughter Kaia Gerber, 18. After embracing her only life, Ariana was reported to be a relationship Social home lead singer, Mikey Foster, with whom she collaborated on the song “Boyfriend”, in August.

