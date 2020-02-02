Ariana Grande honored at the 2020 Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish supports her!

Advertisement

These 12 months, Ariana Grande competes with Billie Eilish for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The interpreter of “Dangerous Man” also has a lot of respect for his opponent. We clarify for you!

Surely the two younger women are fighting for the same goal, they are the 2020 Grammy Awards. Billie Eilish has been very profitable since the beginning of his professional life and had an incredible 12 months. To inform you that his first album “When We Fall All Asleep, The place Do We Go? Has identified it all over the world. With the well-known title “Dangerous Man” in particular, Billboard Sizzling 100 remained in full swing for weeks. With “Previous City Highway” even surpass the world championship title of Lil Nas X.

Even if she could be very young, she works hard! It seems regular that she has had great success and has been nominated for six Grammy Awards. Especially alongside Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello next to Lizzo. However, this does not mean that the younger girl of 17 takes the huge head, on the contrary, it looks pretty real!

BILLIE EILISH: STRENGTHENS ARIANA GRANDE!

Of course, the singer must definitely have a value for Ariana Grande to win this award. A proof of maturity for people who have simply identified themselves! “I think Ariana Grande is the most deserved. She tells Capital FM about the Grammy Awards 2020. An announcement that the 7rings actor will not miss!

“She did all the things she did in the worst 12 months of her life. It’s so spectacular. I don’t even know how she took the microphone and came on stage. The truth that she produced two good albums in that era is absolutely breathtaking, it’s crazy. I need her to win as many prizes as her different dates. An effective way to see Billie’s topics that greatly respect the work of her classmates. We hope Ariana Grande will answer him!

