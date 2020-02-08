Are you struggling to comply with resolutions? Try these 3 steps for success - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

It is this time of year when many Americans are considering resolutions for changes at home and at work. Most of my work is to help managers and their teams create the layers necessary for them to successfully achieve bigger goals. It is not an easy task.

If a group of people is to make changes on the same page, sometimes multiple personal goals must be overcome before we can agree on common goals. And that’s a challenge!

A change, be it individually or in a group, requires more than commitment to a goal and “striving for it”. A study conducted at a state-approved health clinic found that only every seventh person makes the changes. Knowledge will make a difference in their quality of life or life itself. It has little to do with commitment and everything with the personal ability to make the leap to success.

Change means overcoming ingrained habits that satisfy emotional needs. Such a shift requires three things: you are committed to your goal, your plan contains the right steps to take you forward, and you have the right support.

Let’s say I want to be a better listener and that is my goal.

First of all, I would have to judge my will to become a better listener. Do I rate my wish on a scale from 1 to 5 with 4 or more? If not, I will not succeed in my endeavors. If I find that I’m lukewarm about a specific goal, my change energy isn’t enough to help me make the change. Maybe an employee or family member is after me to do this shift, or it just sounds good to be a better listener. But that’s not enough. The goal I set must reflect my agenda and it must be a high priority for me.

Second, my plan must reflect micro-shifts towards the goal. Too often, the gap between a vision and the current situation leaves too much of a gap to move forward. In other words, we may have a clear picture of what success looks like and a good understanding of the gap between where we are and where we want to be. We may even have incremental milestones that show that our efforts are successful. However, these are not yet sufficient for a solid plan.

A change journey must be broken down into bite-sized steps so that the brain recognizes success and is encouraged to continue. In my example of wanting to be a better listener, it may be too big for me to leave my personal agenda aside when I listen to others. Maybe a first micro-layer is to pause 5 seconds after the other person has finished speaking before I jump in. Or I decide to ask a question about what they’re saying before I assume I know what they’re talking about. With bite-size pieces, we sense that we are successful, and it is a great challenge for the brain to move forward instead of going back to old habits.

And finally, the right support is needed to feel success. This can take many forms. You can rent a bus, you can ask 2-3 trusted friends or colleagues to encourage and hold us accountable. And for some it is enough to surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and your efforts. Regardless of the type of support you are looking for, you need to make sure that you remove negative obstacles in the form of people who do not want you to change.

This may sound strange. However, we are all creatures of habit, and if someone in our circle begins to behave differently, we will unconsciously feel the difference and try to calm the disturbance. So be careful with those in your sphere of influence who are subtly trying to sabotage your efforts. In my example of becoming a better listener, I may have someone who makes fun of me and wants to change. Or it can be someone who has a closed mindset and this is reflected in something like, “Oh, give it up. You cannot teach an old dog new tricks. “Pay attention to these underground currents, which you can push back and avoid or eliminate.

If you think through these three steps carefully, you can achieve goals that you never thought possible. Every time you replace a bad habit with a better one, or change a behavior that allows you to work at a higher capacity, you will be taken to a new level so you can see bigger views and opportunities that were earlier for you were not visible. To your success!

Patti Cotton works with executives, business owners and their companies to strengthen and support leadership at all levels. Contact us here by email at [email protected]