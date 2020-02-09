Advertisement

If you plan to travel to Europe this summer, be prepared to spend more money. The cost of applying for a Schengen visa was increased after 14 years.

The fees for the Schengen visa have recently been raised from 60 to 80 euros. The Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days for tourist or business purposes. This visa is required for entry into 26 European countries, including Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Switzerland and Spain.

“The visa fee will increase to € 80 (for applicants not only from India but from all countries except those with which the EU has a visa facilitation agreement),” a European Commission official told PTI February 2.

According to the PTI report, children aged 6 to 12 years have to pay 40 euros instead of 35 euros. There is no charge for infants and children under the age of six, as the updated provisions do not change.

With the new visa fee, the Schengen visa application form has also been restructured slightly. According to a PTI report, the Schengen visa fee will remain comparatively low in international comparison.

“A moderate increase in the fee to € 80 ensures that we have sufficient funds to maintain broad consular coverage worldwide, update IT equipment and software, and provide faster and more user-friendly procedures for visa applicants,” the spokesman told PTI ,

In addition, a 5% tax on foreign travel packages bought by tour operators was proposed in the 2020 budget. The rule takes effect on April 1.

