Advertisement

Mumbai: Since taking office in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly emphasized the importance of cooperative federalism. But at least financially, cooperative federalism has no use for the states. And the 15th Finance Commission (FC), which has had to balance the fiscal needs of the center and state governments, has done little to combat declining transfers from the center to the states. As a result, government finances like the center are becoming increasingly fragile.

Public debt is a measure of this vulnerability. In a recent report, the Reserve Bank of India warned that rising government debt at the state level is no longer sustainable. Government debt as a proportion of government revenue that measures a government’s ability to repay debt has increased since 2014. Few government debt is increasingly precarious. West Bengal, Punjab and countries in northeastern India have the highest debt ratios. In contrast, the southern states are doing better, but they are also more likely to fall outside the recommendations of the new 15th FC.

(Graphic: Santosh Sharma / Mint)

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/5FPaN/5/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="500"></noscript>

In its recommendations for 2020-21, the 15th FC left the overall transfer of the Union’s tax revenue to the governments of the states largely unchanged (from 42% to 41% in the period 2020-21), but the way in which the funds were distributed are changing states The weight assigned to the population has been reduced to 15% (compared to 17.5% earlier), while the weight for demographic performance has increased to 12.5% ​​(from 10%). Still, the southern states, which have consistently achieved better results in population control, will lose as the rewards will now be based on the 2011 population rather than the 1971 population.

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/jyZrX/4/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="700"></noscript>

Since 14 FC, which has significantly increased the shift in tax revenue from the Union to the States, the role of center transfers has become more important to the States. The Center’s share of total government revenue has increased, while government contribution to revenue has decreased.

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/sumHM/3/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="400"></noscript>

But despite the increase in the shift in mandate, actual transfers to the states increased and even shrank between 2019 and 2020. One reason for this was the strong growth in taxes and surcharges. The Union government’s tax relief and surcharges are higher but not part of the divisible pool shared with the states. With the increase in the share of mandates in the divisible pool of states, their share in total tax revenue stagnated, as the non-divisible pool of taxes and surcharges grew faster. FC 15 has not yet addressed this shrinking, divisible pool. And if it decides to provide defense funding in its full report for 2021-26, the pool will continue to shrink.

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/ApCsW/5/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="400"></noscript>

(Graphic: Santosh Sharma / Mint)

Another limitation for states was the Union government’s deficit in tax revenue. Data from household documents show that the revised estimates of gross tax surveys for 2019-20 lag 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) behind budget estimates. The states are more affected since the tax revenues of the states with a share of 0.8% of GDP are declining.

The growing deficits in the actual figures compared to the budget and the revised estimates have also led to the states being exposed to increased uncertainty regarding their inflows. Should the tax revenue not be sufficient in reality, this would have the consequence that the states would have been overpaid with the adjustment that takes place in the following year. In 2018-19, an analysis of the budget documents showed that the difference between the actual transfer to the states and the revised estimate was £ 58,843 (or around 8%) due to the significant lack of tax revenue. As a result of this deduction, decentralization is expected to be significantly lower in 2019-20 than in the previous year. It is the first time in over a decade that the actual shift from center to state has decreased between two years. Such larger deviations can affect a state’s ability to prepare budgets and plans.

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/sGyCN/4/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="400"></noscript>

Another source of financial uncertainty for the states was the underfunding of the GST remuneration. The forecast government GST surveys (SGST) are based on an annual growth rate of 14% from the net collection of taxes, which were subsumed under GST in the period 2015-16. Any deficits in actual collections below this “protected revenue” will have to be corrected by the Union government by the end of the transition period in 2022. However, since the economic slowdown has hit the GST collections, this compensation has not materialized.

“This mechanism (the GST compensation) was faulty itself. This depends on the underlying nominal growth rate. If the nominal growth rate rose as much as it did to offset the 14% growth rate that nominal growth would maintain, it would be an unreasonable obligation, “said Indira Rajaraman, economist and former member of the Finance Committee.

All of these constraints on government finances could exacerbate the ongoing slowdown and plunge in investment. Over the past decade, government spending has emerged as the main driver of investment in India. In 2010-11, the governments of the states and the government of the Union contributed equally to investment in India, but since then the proportion of states has increased significantly. This expenditure went to critical sectors such as transport and rural development. As a result, any decline in government spending will have an excessive impact on India’s development.

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/iwCL2/3/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="400"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/Mf7ow/1/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="400"></noscript>

With this in mind, 15th FC may need to be more sensitive to states’ concerns when it presents its full 2021-26 report in October this year.

Mumbai’s Sneha Alexander contributed to this story.

This is the first part of a 10-part series on the 2020 budget.

subjects