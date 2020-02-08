Are Mickey and Minnie losing their glamor at Disney theme parks? The legendary couple saw a drop in merchandise sales - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

A drop in Mickey and Minnie merchandise sales at the House of Mouse gave Disney a blow when the entertainment giant’s ambassadors at the cash register lost a bit of their earning power.

Mickey and Minnie merchandise sales at Disney’s theme parks and other experiences were lower in the company’s first quarter, according to Disney’s latest earnings report.

The decline in sales at Mickey and Minnie Merch was partially offset by higher sales of Frozen, Star Wars and Toy Story products in Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division.

But don’t worry, Mickey and Minnie aren’t on their way to Disney’s theme parks. The world-famous animated mice, which have a “last name” but have never married, are an integral part of Disney’s DNA. The decline in merchandise sales is a break between two high-profile celebrations at the Disney theme parks in Anaheim, where Mickey and Minnie are honored.

The legendary couple celebrated their 90th birthday in Disneyland in early 2019 with a new product line. Disney California Adventure celebrated the Year of the Mouse in early 2020 with an annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by Mickey and Minnie. At both events, lots of goods were sold in the parks, which were brought together by fans of the cartoon characters.

Disney parks have more in store for the lovers. The new dark ride on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4th at Disney Hollywood Studios in Florida. A copy of the Mickey and Minnie attraction will come to Disneyland’s Toontown in 2022.

The decline in Mickey and Minnie merchandise sales came at a time when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was opening in Disneyland, Pixar Pier was just being completed in Disney California Adventure, and “Frozen 2” was getting a big boost in the parks – which was the higher Revenue explained from Star Wars, Toy Story and Frozen products.

Mickey and Minnie are top franchises and continue to do very well, according to Disney representatives. According to Disney representatives, top franchise companies generate over $ 1 billion in retail each year, including Mickey and Minnie.

Logan Capital Management’s portfolio manager, Sara Henry, told Yahoo Finance that the decline in Mickey and Minnie’s merchandise sales wasn’t a big deal due to Disney’s different characters and content.

“Mickey and Minnie are a very small part of the whole,” said Henry in Yahoo Finance’s “The First Trade.” “If you look at the box office and what they did with” Frozen 2 “and” Star Wars “, there is.” Ebb and flow in these different franchise companies. “