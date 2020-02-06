Are Debby Ryan & Skai Jackson still friends? They had ups and downs

Advertisement

Do you remember the good old days when Debby Ryan and Skai Jakson performed together on Jessie from Disney Channel? While Jessie was on the air from 2011 to 2015, the two girls seemed cool to each other. Despite their age difference (Ryan is nine years older than Jackson), they laughed a lot on the set and seemed to have a sisterly bond. You’d think Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson would still be friends in 2020.

The bond between Ryan and Jackson started so strongly in 2011 that they had to surprise each other at that time. On the set as well as on the set, they seemed to be excited to work with each other.

“Debby Ryan is fantastic, I love to have her. She is a great person and she has good acting skills, ”Jackson said to Clevver TV at the time.

In September 2011, Ryan shared this fascinating snapshot snuggling up with Jackson and it was too sweet for words. “Make yourself comfortable with Princess Skai before our live audience records,” she said to the sweet post.

In the years after the show’s final season, however, things got restless between the two girls. It all started in 2015 when unsubstantiated rumors that Jackson was running a secret Twitter account where Ryan was bullying her on the set were spreading across social media. The fact that there is no evidence that an account ever existed (even less that Jackson ran it) didn’t stop the rumors from going wild.

Ryan answered all the rumors. Although she wasn’t concerned with the false claims about Twitter accounts, it implied that there was some discord behind the scenes. Ryan wrote in a long Tumblr post“I’m not going to talk about specific people as it is unprofessional to defame colleagues online, but if I had a wish for every child who is an actor – especially those who are the mouthpiece for parental malice – I would be utterly complete Wish satisfaction. emotional security, and that somehow they would find the joy of telling stories. “

In 2016, Ryan talked to fans on Twitter, and one of them threw Jackson the name and brought up the long-standing fan rumors of an actress feud. When the fan told Ryan that Jackson was talking shit about her, Ryan neither confirmed the rumors nor denied them.

“This is sad, but not really my thing,” she replied, according to J-14, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Ron Tom / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

These days, the two seem to have thrown every drama on the curb (if there ever were any). In 2017, Ryan visited Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of the show’s premiere in 2011 and take several photos with Jackson.

As for Jackson, it looks like all the water is under the bridge. On January 21, Jackson responded to the drama rumors in her TikTok video commentary. When a fan asked, “Is it true that you don’t like (Debby) Ryan?” Jackson replied with a heart emoji: “Girl, no … love her”.

Despite their sweet answer, an internet troll decided to change Jackson’s answer and uploaded a clip of the same TikTok video, but edited the comment that reads “Girl, no. F ** k that musty white b ** ch” ,

“You’re crazy about a fake answer,” said Jackson, addressing the malicious change. “I clearly said that I’m not a girl. I love her! Don’t do that again …” she pleaded.

While Ryan and Jackson hadn’t interacted directly with each other on social media for years, nor were they photographed together, the original bond between Ryan and Jackson was undoubtedly something special. Every drama that might have happened between them seemed to have been wildly fueled by the fans. And whether the two are super close friends in 2020 or not, they clearly have a mutual respect for the work they did together on Jessie.

Kelsey McNeal / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images