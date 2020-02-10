ARCHIE COMICS editor-in-chief Victor Gorelick dies at the age of 78

Advertisement

Archie Comics longtime editor-in-chief / co-president, Victor Gorelick, passed away at the age of 78, the company said.

“We are heartbroken and devastated to inform the Archie family of the death of Archie icon and editor-in-chief Victor Gorelick, who has made Riverdale his home for over 60 years,” the statement said in Pelham, NY-based company. “Nobody embodied the Archie spirit more than Victor, who was a leader, friend and mentor to everyone who walked through Archie’s doors.”

Gorelick joined Archie Comics in 1957 at the age of 16 and worked in her production department at the New York High School of Art & Design (then known as the School of Industrial Art). From 1960 to 1964 Gorelick served in the U.S. Navy, but continued to work as a freelancer for Archie. After his service, he rose in Archie’s ranks and became production coordinator, art director, editor, managing editor and then chief editor in 2007.

“A lifelong friend and mentor to Archie Comics’ co-CEO, Jon Goldwater – and an inspiration to the entire Archie Comics family – Victor will never be forgotten,” Archie Comics said. “Our thoughts and prayers go to his wife Kathie, his family, his friends and his many fans.”

In addition to his work at Archie Comics, Gorelick was a member of the advisory board of the Joe Kubert School for Cartoon and Graphics in Dover, New Jersey, and a member of the guidelines committee of the Comic Magazine Association of America. For a while he taught drawing at Kingsborough Community College in New York.

Gorelick is survived by his wife Katherine. Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations in his memory. A funeral service for Gorelick is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12th at 12 noon in the Zion Memorial Chapel in Mamaroneck, New York.