Archer Stars Pitch Wild season 11 ideas (Vikings! Toddlers?), Cast Henry Cavill in the live action movie - watch video

Now that Archer has been renewed for a “shock” season 11, every fan’s question is: Can the FXX comedy likely continue from here? Some of the voices behind the hit sequence – Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Fortunate Yates – shared some of their pitches over the past week in TVLine’s San Diego Comedian-Con Suite are trustworthy, we would all of them observe.

“Actually, we have to do a Viking season so that Pam is usually a Viking queen,” Nash said. “You will bury me on the ground in a Viking ship at the finish.”

Yates added, “If we follow this pattern, I hope that Archer: Infants becomes a factor. Mallory would just be a huge pair of legs and we would all be small children doing small missions.”

The actors, who had not met until after the first season of Archer, shared their earliest ideas about the present – and about each other. (Spoiler alert: there are more matches than you can expect.)

The penultimate episode of Archer’s 10th season will air tonight at 9/10. Broadcast. The finale is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31st leave a comment with your individual hopes for the future of Archer below.