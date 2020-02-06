Arati Das, popularly known as Miss Shefali, dies of a cardiac arrest

Advertisement

Experienced dancer and actress Arati Das, popularly known as “Miss Shefali”, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday at her residence in Sodepur in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. She was 76 years old.

Arati Das, also known as the “Queen of Cabaret”, was a sensation in the 60s and 70s for her outstanding dance skills and swing. “Pisi (aunt) died Thursday at 6 a.m. She complained of chest pain and discomfort and the doctor said she had died of cardiac arrest,” said Arati Das niece Elvin Shefali to PTI.

Arati, who had worked with the legendary film director Satyajit Ray in classics like Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha, had been suffering from kidney problems for some time. Arati Das had made her film debut in Chowringhee. In addition to films, she also appeared in several stage plays. Her famous pieces include Samrat O Sundari, Saheb Bibi Golam and Ashlil.

Her autobiography Sandhya Rater Shefali was recently published. West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the death of Arati Das. She expressed condolences to the dancer’s family members and relatives. “Saddened by the death of actress Arati Das, known by her stage name Miss Shefali. She appeared in two of Satyajit Ray’s films, Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Condolences to her family and admirers,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

