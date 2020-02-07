Arabic dialogues in Baaghi 3 with subtitles: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Baaghi 3, the new action film by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan, takes place in Syria. Many villains and other supporting characters speak Arabic. And that is a practical problem for Indian traders. Any interference in the Hindi soundtrack by a foreign language (including English) is considered an interruption of the narrative flow.

Nadiadwala and Khan, however, insist on keeping the Arab dialogues where they take place. “We will have English and Hindi subtitles wherever the characters speak Arabic. This is the only way to preserve the authenticity of the plot, the location and the characters. I mean, why would you find a conspiracy in Syria when you hear the characters speak in Hindi? Ahmed Khan explains.

Advertisement

The system of arbitrarily dubbing foreign language films in Hindi has nullified the impact of many new Hollywood films in India. Ahmed Khan believes it is important to let the characters speak in the language they are intended for. “Imagine how ridiculous Joker would have sounded if he had spoken in Hindi!” Laughs Ahmed.

Also read: Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie in an insane, action-packed, high octane avatar

Other pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Loading…