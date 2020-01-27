Advertisement

New Delhi: Non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have to provide evidence of their religious beliefs when applying for Indian citizenship under the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said on Monday.

Applicants from Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi faiths must also provide documents to demonstrate that they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Those who seek Indian citizenship under the CAA are required to provide evidence of their religious beliefs, and this is mentioned in the rules to be issued under the CAA, a government official said.

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikhist, Buddhist, Jainist, Parish, and Christian communities who have traveled from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution by December 31, 2014, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will receive Indian citizenship.

The central government is also likely to give those wishing to apply for Indian citizenship in Assam under the CAA a relatively small window of just three months, another official said.

Some Assam-specific provisions are expected to be included in the rules for implementing the CAA.

Assam’s chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, and his finance minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, requested about two weeks ago to maintain a limited time window to apply for CAA applications and to include some other Assam-specific provisions in the CAA rules.

The move is taking into account the ongoing protests against the CAA in Assam, which have continued since Parliament passed the law in December last year.

There is a growing feeling among the indigenous people of Assam that the new laws will violate their interests politically, culturally and socially.

The Assam Agreement provides for the detection and removal of all illegal immigrants who entered the country after 1971 and live in the state regardless of their religion.

The protesters in Assam say that the CAA violates the provisions of the Assam agreement.

