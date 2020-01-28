Apple records record quarter on iPhone, portable sales

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – Apple reported record profit for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 thanks to strong iPhone 11 sales, services and wearables, the electronics giant said Tuesday.

The California-based company said in a statement that it had sales of $ 91.8 billion quarterly, an increase of 9 percent compared to the same period last year, as its flagship boosted profits. International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to be able to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models and all-time record services and wearables,” said Apple CEO, Tim Cook, in a phone call with reporters.

Cook said that the iPhone 11 in all its incarnations is “the best iPhones we’ve ever delivered” due to the longer battery life and camera technology, which increased sales by 8 percent to $ 56 billion last year.

In addition to iPhone sales, the quarter ended December 28 saw the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, including the establishment of a record ever for services and a “blowout” quarter for wearables, which grew 37 percent quarter on quarter, Cook said. that 75 percent of those who bought an Apple Watch were first buyers.

“Our large and growing installation base is not only powerful evidence of the satisfaction, commitment and loyalty of our customers, but also feeds our growth across the board, especially in services,” he said.

In services, it generated a record of $ 12.7 billion, a 17 percent increase from last year, with double digits for cloud services, music, payment services, app search and Apple care.

In terms of wearables, his segment has now grown into a Fortune 150 company, Cook said, due to the demand for his AirPods and his latest product, the AirPods Pro. Apple Watch, he said, also always generated numbers.

“Both AirPods and Apple Watch were indispensable holiday gifts, yielding unprecedented results for the category, even when we are faced with delivery restrictions for Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods Pro,” he said.

.

Advertisement