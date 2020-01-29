Apple delivers the best quarter ever, made possible by iPhones, services

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Apple published record results for the last 3 months of last year on Tuesday, January 28, and made a profit in selling iPhones, even when the company switched to digital services and wearables.

Net profit reached a record high of $ 22 billion with a record quarterly turnover of $ 91.8 billion, the technology giant in California said about the results that were much stronger than most analyst estimates.

“We are excited to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models and record numbers for services and wearables,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s net result in the holiday quarter that ended December 28 set a new record for the California-based company, said finance director Luca Maestri.

The results come with Apple trying to shift its sales mix amid a collapsing smartphone market and growing competition in the segment, relying more on services such as music, streaming television and other digital content.

Lift shares

Shares in Apple increased 2% in after-market transactions following the publication of the first quarter’s taxable profit, which extended a notable streak for the company that was chased a year ago by concerns about a slowdown in smart phone sales .

Apple shares have doubled compared to a year ago – raising the valuation to more than $ 1.3 trillion – because the company has expanded its services with a streaming television offering, digital payments and portable technology such as AirPods and updated Apple Watch .

Analyst Yoram Wurmser from the eMarketer research agency welcomed “a strong quarter for Apple, driven in particular by the strong sales of the iPhone 11 line-up”.

Apple redeemed $ 20 billion in shares in the quarter and paid around $ 3.5 billion in dividends as part of a stated mission to be “net cash neutral” someday, Maestri said.

Apple has stopped reporting on sales units for the iPhone, which has been the main cash generator for the company in recent years, but sales for the sales of smartphones increased by nearly eight percent to $ 55.9 billion in the quarter.

Revenue from services rose by 17 percent from a year ago to $ 12.7 billion thanks to the launch of the Apple TV + service and the new credit card.

The on-demand streaming service of Apple TV + was launched in more than 100 countries for $ 4.99 per month, at a lower price than that of rivals such as Netflix.

For the wearables and home accessories category – including the HomePod speaker, Apple Watch and other gadgets – sales increased 37 percent to $ 10 billion.

Total revenue increased slightly in the Greater China region, a sharply viewed market for the company.

Apple expects sales in the current quarter of between $ 63.0 billion and $ 67.0 billion. – Rappler.com

