Appeal dismissed for Whittier sentenced for murder of father - Whittier Daily News

State appeal court panel dismissed last appeal on Tuesday after Whittier man convicted of August 2006 death of 64-year-old father who used portable oxygen tank and a walker.

The panel of three judges from the California 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with a lower court ruling that William Boyd Miller III’s recent request for a new conviction was unfounded.

Miller was sentenced to 15 years in prison for life in May 2008 after being convicted of second degree murder and elder or dependent adult abuse resulting in death.

William Boyd Miller of Whittier enters the Earl of Norwalk Superior for his 15 year life sentence on Tuesday May 20, 2008. Miller was convicted of second degree murder for the death of his elderly father. (Staff photo by Raul Roa)

In a 2009 decision, a state appeal court rejected Miller’s assertion that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction for second degree murder and that the trial court erred in failing to do so. not reducing the manslaughter charge.

Miller also argued that the trial court did not consider the mitigating factors that he had been drinking on the day of the murder and that his father, William Miller, with whom he lived, assaulted him emotionally and physically, according to the 2009 decision.

“Miller beat his father – an elderly, frail man tied to an oxygen tank – to death and did not help him while he was dying. Miller has not established that the court abused its discretion, “wrote President Justice Arthur Gilbert on behalf of the panel in his 2009 opinion.

Young Miller first refused a friend’s request to call 911, then told a 911 dispatcher that he had engaged in a fight and punched his father, according to the decision from 2009.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy concluded that the eldest Miller died of a blunt head and chest trauma and that the injuries were not compatible with an accidental fall, Gilbert noted in the decision from 2009.

