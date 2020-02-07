App developed by Shadow Inc. for Nevada Caucus is also buggy

Advertisement

An “I Voted” sticker is displayed on a keyboard. July 29, 2017. (Steve Marcus / Reuters)

The app, developed by Shadow, Inc. to report results in the upcoming Nevada Caucus, had technical issues prior to the company’s release of the Iowa app.

Advertisement

Nevada Democratic Party volunteers had been testing the app since early January and until this week. When volunteers attempted to submit results for the first targeting, the app displayed an error message.

“Because the Nevada app was due later, Shadow’s Nevada app was still in beta testing, and the test found that some bugs were fixed,” a company spokesman told Motherboard. The spokesman said the app was on its way to a “successful rollout”.

Nevada will hold its caucus on February 22nd. After the Iowa Caucus’ results were delayed due to systemic technical issues in the Democratic Party’s reporting app, Nevada Democrats announced that they would not use the app Shadow had created for them.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened last night at the Iowa Caucus will not happen in Nevada on February 22,” said Nevada State Democratic Party leader William McCurdy on Tuesday. “We won’t be using the same app or vendor that is used in the Iowa Caucus. We have already developed a number of backups and redundant reporting systems and are currently evaluating the best way forward. “

The serious delay in the results in Iowa has led to disagreement among Democratic Party officials. Several state officials have expressed their displeasure with National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez for believing the party’s Iowa chief, Troy Price, to be inadequate. Two democratic representatives have also indicated that Perez should step down because of his response to the Iowa crisis.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.