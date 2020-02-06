Advertisement

Actor Aparshakti Khurana makes it clear that he hasn’t signed Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu yet, but he’s in talks with the movie’s creators.

“I haven’t signed the film yet, but the talks are on. It’s a beautiful script and I’m a big fan of Taapsee. I think the kind of trip she’s been through is absolutely amazing. People ask me often, ‘who inspires you? in the film industry? ”I would like to take the names of Vidya (Balan), Taapsee (Pannu) and Nushrat (Bharucha). I think all of these women had a great trip and I love the kind of Movies they made and the kind of trip they had in real life, “said Aparshakti as he interacted with the media during a special screening of the short film Nawab in Mumbai.

After Aparshakti has impressed the fans with preparatory work in several films, he will play the male lead role alongside Pranutan Bahl in the upcoming film “Helmet”. Several publications had also stated that Aparshakti signed his second film as the male lead, Rashmi Rocket opposite Taapsee.

Advertisement

Aparshakti said, “I think things are at a stage of development.” Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurrana and the film is about the life of an athlete from Gujarat, played by Taapsee. The film’s teaser was released last year and is still to be announced.

Aparshakti, who led the Haryana cricket team for U19 players during his school and college years, is happy to be associated with a sports film. “I always wanted to be an athlete in real life. I couldn’t become an athlete and that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing now. Exercise helps you become an organic and real person,” he said.

The short film Nawab illuminates the topic of abandoning animals and today’s families. Nawab is staffed with an ensemble that includes Aparshakti Khuranna, Maria Goretti, Mallika Dua and Geetika Vidya. The story is about a dog and a dog lover played by Aparshakti. It is written and directed by Mansi Jain.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates