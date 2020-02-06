Advertisement

Bollywood star Anupam Kher is ready to perform his long-standing one-man play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai in the USA and to show his failures, successes and lessons from theater production to the American audience. The piece will be presented here (New York) on February 8th to a select audience by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, USA, and Kher’s Actor Prepares drama institute, Mumbai. Kher then plans to perform the play, which is in its 15th year, in other US cities in the coming months.

“The play discovers the path of all possibilities that can arise in a person’s life if he follows the path with a feeling of wonder and works hard for it. Then everything is possible. In my opinion, all dreams come true, you just have it to be honest and work hard for them, “Kher PTI said in an interview.

Kher, who is currently Dr. Vijay Kapoor, in the NBC drama “New Amsterdam”, reports that the play describes his life path and celebrates his failures, successes, disappointments and teachings. He adds that his point of reference is not what he recently achieved, but “always the small town boy” from Shimla.

“Whenever I do something in life, my point of reference is not what I did last year, but it is the small town boy. The play shows all of these events. I celebrate my failures in the play,” he said, remembering the His father’s words that “Failure is an event, never a person.” Kher, who has performed the play in other parts of the world over the years, firmly believes that Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai (anything is possible) was created through hard work and determination.

The 64-year-old actor added that the trip of many American Indians shows the incredible stories of hard work and perseverance. Kher said that the journey of many American Indians from Pepsi’s former CEO Indra Nooyi to IBM’s newly elected chief Arvind Krishna was inspiring.

“We rule. These are incredible stories. You just have to keep this philosophy intact in the life of Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai and work hard for your dreams.” The show “New Amsterdam” was extended by NBC for three more seasons. Kher said the show is about the hope, diversity, change, and belief that the world needs today. “We are surrounded by bad news. This series is about inclusiveness, changing the system.”

On his previous trip to the American show, Kher said that people come to America when they are in their 20s or 30s, but he came to the country at a much later time in his life. “I came here at a time when I was supposed to receive an award for my lifetime achievement in India. But I took the chance,” he said, adding that it was not yet time to give him an award for his To give life’s work there is still a lot to do.

“I wanted to start over. Life is about reinventing yourself, and you can only reinvent yourself if you put yourself in difficult situations.”

