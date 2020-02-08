Advertisement

B-Town celebrities urged citizens to vote in the Delhi 2020 Assembly elections. Experienced actor Anupam Kher shared and wrote a GIF on Twitter: “kRpyaa vott kiijie / Please vote !! #DelhiAssemblyElections.”

Please vote! ðŸ ™ #DelhiAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/1NV0rp5xab

– Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)

February 8, 2020

The GIF shows Kher in a black shirt pointing at the finger that has been inked after the vote. The text on the GIF reads: “Please vote.”

Konkona Sen also shared a tweet and wrote, “Vote wisely. Vote against hate.”

Choose Delhi wisely. Vote against hate.

– Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas)

February 8, 2020

Taapsee Pannu also went to Instagram to share a picture with her family after they cast their vote. She wrote: “‘Pannu Parivaar’ voted. Did you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts,”

Pannu Parivaar voted.

Did you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/LdynINfI0P

– taapsee pannu (@taapsee)

February 8, 2020

The ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ actress flew to her hometown Delhi with her mother on Friday and shared and wrote a picture of the flight on her Twitter account: “A short break from work to make sure WE TUNE!”

A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE!

Will you ???? #ProudDelhiite #DelhiVotes pic.twitter.com/P330TesFq5

– taapsee pannu (@taapsee)

February 7, 2020

The elections to the 70 assembly seats in Delhi began on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in the capital under strict security measures. Voting lasts until 6 p.m.

