Experienced actor Anupam Kher recently visited New York University and interacted with the students there. Kher spoke to the third grade in the Meisner studio in the drama department of the Tisch School of the Arts.

He told how he dealt with films and actors and gave valuable lessons to the students.

“It was fantastic to talk to such brilliant students at New York University. They are all so intelligent and talented. It was a pleasure to share with them my experience in the cinema and the love of my craft. I hope it helps them in the long run, “said Kher. Kher is currently playing Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the medical drama New Amsterdam on NBC.

