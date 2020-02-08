Advertisement

Thappad may be weeks before the release, but director Anubhav Sinha looks satisfied, which is probably due to the knowledge that he made a good film. He is so confident that next week the filmmaker will be showing the Taapsee Pannu star in five cities – including Bhopal, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai – which will be released on February 28th.

As he attributes the decision to the marketing team, Sinha adds that he is excited about the discussions that sparked the drama. “I made this film for men, not women. We try to find the audience – while some media people are invited, the rest are local artists from the worlds of literature and music. I chose Lucknow as one of the cities because we did that I made the film there and I love the city, “explains the director.

A still image from Thappad

The film wants to open a conversation about domestic violence and gender dynamics with his protagonist, who stands up against a stray slap by her husband. “This film is about the relationship that men and women have inside and outside of their marriages. It deals with a variety of problems that have unfortunately normalized. Many of us indulge in the gas light without realizing it. Ours Correct behavior], we must first know that it is wrong. “

