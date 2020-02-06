Advertisement

The Chinese ambassador to the UK condemned “hatred” of the Chinese at the outbreak of the corona virus and even claimed that abuse had been reported at primary schools.

At a press conference in London, Liu Xiaoming said: “I think the general public is very supportive. There are some cases of hatred and discrimination against Chinese nationals.

“I think there are many reasons for this. Lack of understanding of the epidemic. Of course there is also deep-rooted racism. Not only in this country, but everywhere.

“I think that in a crisis like these countries should stand together.”

The comments came when York University – where one of the confirmed British cases was being studied – made a statement since the outbreak condemning “students and co-workers of abuse and racism.”

There were also reports that a woman was verbally and physically abused at Sheffield University for wearing a face mask.

Liu added that the Chinese embassy had received similar reports from universities “and even in some high schools and primary schools.”

“People need to realize that we have a common enemy of humanity. We must say “no” to discriminatory words and behavior, “he said.

There have been several reports of verbal and physical violence against residents of East Asia in Great Britain in recent weeks, although only three cases of the virus have been reported in the UK.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Matt Hancock condemned “racism and insensitivity” aimed at Chinese and East Asian people, and added, “None of these attempts to dehumanize an entire ethnicity should prevail.”

A number of British Asian people have publicly reported hostile treatment since the virus prompted international coverage.

MiMi Aye, a Burmese food writer from London, posted pictures of a trip on the Tube on Tuesday where people chose to stand instead of sitting next to her.

“I boarded the Victoria line in Highbury and Islington and was on my way to Oxford Circus. Platform was full, coach was full, “she told the PA’s press office.

“I noticed that no one sat on either side of me and I thought,” Huh, that’s weird “… I decided to take pictures of the empty seats around me.

“People around me looked very uncomfortable and would not attract my attention.

“I’m not going to say that it was certainly because of racism. Because I usually never know for sure if things happen.”