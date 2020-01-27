Anti-CAA protests by a large number of Indians celebrate the day of the Republic Republic in the US.

Advertisement

Published: January 27, 2020 10:03:52 am

The 71st Day celebrations of India in the US on Sunday were marred by some peaceful protests and marches by a large number of Indians in different cities.

India’s 71st Day celebrations in the US on Sunday were marred by some peaceful protests and marches by a large number of Indians in various cities of the country against recent changes in citizenship law.

However, among Indians, the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), 2019, a reasonable proportion of its supporters who tried to counter Protestants also argued that “India provides neighboring minorities” and “CAA will not affect Indian citizens.”

However, the supporters were found to have been outnumbered by demonstrators who held peaceful gatherings and marches in various US cities, carried anti-CAA banners and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that CAA withdraw and withdraw the proposed national register for citizens.

They lurked the demand that the secular fabric of India be threatened.

In some cities, especially New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco with Indian consulates, and at the Indian embassy in Washington DC, the protesters shouted slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Hindu, Muslim Sikh, Isai: Monkey Mein Sab Bhai Bhai ”.

However, the protesters were opposed by a number of Indians who supported the proposal and congratulated the Modi government for taking such a courageous step.

The largest gathering of anti-CAA protesters was reported from Chicago, where Indians met in large numbers and formed a human chain of several kilometers. In the US capital Washington DC, more than 500 Indians marched from a park near the White House to the Gandhi statue in front of the Indian embassy.

The anti-CAA protests in at least 30 American cities were organized by recently formed Coalition to Stop Genocide, consisting of various organizations such as Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Equality Labs, Black Lives Matter (BLM), Jewish Voice for Peace ( JVP) and Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR).

“The brutal conduct of the government in India against anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests has created a situation in which women have come to the streets in large numbers to challenge the government’s divisions-communist-fascist agenda”, winner of the Magsaysay Award Sandeep Said Pandey, during a meeting in Washington DC.

“It gives hope that democracy and the constitution can ultimately be saved by the common people from a government aimed at destroying them,” he said.

IAMC President Ahsan Khan said from the Bay Area in California that the Indian American rally is an extension of the mass unrest in India against the ruling BJP government for its relentless attacks on the secular constitution.

“Indian Americans and people of conscience in the US are looking for accountability of the Hindu nationalist regime that wants to turn Indian Muslims into foreigners and make them stateless,” Khan said after the San Francisco meeting.

“Protests that are taking place not only in India, but all over the world, represent a global consensus against the draconian policies of the Modi-Shah government,” said Dr. Shaik Ubaid from New York.

“All Indians are equal citizens and that is the basic social contract between the Indian nation and its citizens,” said Minhaj Khan from New Jersey.

“The breach of this contract has serious implications for the future of India as a country,” he added.

In some places, including Washington DC, pro-Khalistani supporters held separate protests against India.

According to the CAA, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities who came to India until December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan for religious persecution will receive Indian citizenship.

The protesters claim that the legislation was “unconstitutional and divided” as it excludes Muslims. They have expressed concern that the CAA, together with NRC, will have an impact on the community in the country.

The Indian government has emphasized that the new law does not deny citizenship rights, but is set up to protect the oppressed minorities of neighboring countries and to give them citizenship.

