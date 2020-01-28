Advertisement

Indian Railways has put the country’s first state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plant into operation in Bhubaneswar.

The national carrier has set up the state-owned waste-to-energy plant in Mancheswar, which falls under the East Coast Railway. According to the Ministry of Railways, the waste incineration plant was built in three months.

The new facility was installed at a price of £ 1.79 billion, while maintenance costs are £ 10.4 billion per year and estimated by-product revenue is £ 17.5 billion per year.

The waste incineration plant uses a patented technology called POLYCRACK and is the first of its kind in India on the Indian railways and the fourth in India.

It is the world’s first patented heterogeneous catalytic process that converts multiple raw materials into liquid hydrocarbon fuels, gas, carbon and water.

The Ministry of Railways said in a statement: “The polycrack facility can be fed with all types of plastic, petroleum sludge, non-separated household waste (municipal waste) with moisture up to 50%, electronic waste, automobile lint and organic waste, including bamboo, garden waste etc. and jatropha fruits and palm trees. “” Waste from the Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop, the Coaching Depot and the Bhubaneswar Railway Station are used as feeder material for this facility, “he added.

The flammable, non-condensed gases are reused to supply the entire system with energy.

The process is a closed cycle system and does not release dangerous pollutants into the atmosphere. The flammable, non-condensed gases are reused to supply the entire system with energy. The only emission comes from the combustion of gaseous fuels. The emissions from combustion are far below the prescribed environmental standards. This process generates energy in the form of light diesel oil, which is used to ignite stoves.

Polycrack offers the following advantages over traditional solid waste treatment:

• Pre-separation of the waste is not necessary to reform the waste. The waste collected can be fed directly into Polycrack.

• It has a high moisture tolerance, so drying the waste is not necessary.

• The waste is processed and reformed within 24 hours.

• It is a closed device, so the working environment is dust-free.

• Excellent air quality all around the system.

• Biodegradation is not allowed because the waste is treated as it is received.

• The space requirement of the system is small, therefore the space requirement for the installation of the system is less compared to conventional processing methods.

• All components are converted into valuable energy, which leads to a zero discharge process.

• The gas generated in the process is reused to supply the system with energy. This makes it self-sufficient and also lowers operating costs.

• In contrast to other conventional processes, no atmospheric emission occurs during the process, with the exception of combustion gases, the pollutants of which are below the prescribed standards worldwide.

• Works at around 450 degrees, making it a low temperature process compared to other options.

• A safe and efficient system with integrated safety functions enables even inexperienced users to operate the machine without any problems.

• Low capital costs and low operating costs.

• Fully automatic system requires a minimum of personnel.

