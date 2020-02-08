Advertisement

It is a “Friday night massacre” in the White House.

Hours after Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s dismissal, President Donald Trump fired Gordon Sondland.

Vindman and Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, were two key witnesses in the impeachment investigation against Trump.

The New York Times reports: The overthrow of the Vindman brothers and Mr. Sondlands can only predict a broader attempt to connect with even the enemies perceived by the President. In the two days since his Senate acquittal, Mr. Trump has scolded those who opposed him, such as New York spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, the democratic leader who called them “evil”, “corrupt” and ” Crooked “referred to,” while his White House spokesman stated that those who injured the president should “pay” for it. “This is a shame, of course,” said New York Democrat and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot L. “Angel.” But that’s also what we should expect from an accused president whose party has decided that he is above the law and not accountable to anyone. “

It is the terrible state of our republic that the only honorable status in this administration is being fired

– Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) February 7, 2020

This mass layoff of people who testified honesty after answering subpoenas was held until after the impeachment process, as the Trump administrator knew it would look bad and could alienate senators like Collins. Now it is too late to object.

– John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) February 7, 2020