Another 41 on Japan cruise have new coronavirus minister

TOKYO, Japan – Another 41 people aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain on Friday, February 7, according to the Japanese Minister of Health.

The new cases increase the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.

So far, Japanese authorities have tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after being diagnosed with a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 were tested positive,” Kato told reporters.

“Today, they are being hospitalized in multiple prefectures, and we’re preparing for that now.”

“A total of 61 samples out of 273 were tested positive,” he added.

When the ship arrived off Japan’s coast on Monday evening, there were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday, February 6, to provide quarantine supplies that could last until February 19.

Twenty people previously diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the ship and taken to hospitals.

Initially, tests were carried out on people who showed symptoms or who had come into contact with the former passenger who was diagnosed with the virus.

But Kato suggested doing additional tests now.

The authorities will “test those who are prone to disease, including the elderly and those with other conditions, and those who have been in close contact with the people who have been newly diagnosed with the virus,” he said.

There were no immediate details on how many people would meet these criteria or when the tests could take place.

Japan has reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus, apart from infections on board the ship, and has evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus occurred.

A fourth evacuation flight, which carried both Japanese citizens and non-Japanese spouses and those with other relationships with the country, arrived on Friday morning. – Rappler.com