Announced to fear fanatics: new Silent Hill film is coming

It has been announced that a new film of the sports sequence Silent Hill will be made that has been effectively scaring people for more than 20 years. In 2006 the director of Silent Hill was announced. There is even a Challenge Zero film being made. He admitted that he was working on every film at the same time.

The horror sport Silent Hill, which was launched in 1999, has an iconic identification with sequels and later launched flicks. Silent Hill: Ebook of Reminiscences has been the sequence of chilling productions for more than 20 years. Silent Hill, known for its numerous video games and two films, still has a considerable fan base.

In 2006, a Silent Hill film was released for the first time. After this production, called “Silent Hill”, another film called “Silent Hill: Revelation” was launched in 2012. with a horror film that is impressed by another sport.

Two new films that are impressed by two video games

French director Christophe Gans, director of the main film by Silent Hill, gave a lot of details about the two new films in which he would direct in a brand new interview. On the topics of the brand new films Silent Hill and Deadly Body, Gans commented on the productions as follows:

“Victor Hadida has two new film assignments that we will be working with. I am working on a film tailored for Challenge Zero, a sport with a deadly body. The theme of the film will take place in Japan. I do not have to remove the film from the topic “Japanese haunted house” of sport. We’re also working on a brand new Silent Hill movie. Silent Hill will always respect the environment of the “American city” destroyed by Puritanism. I think it’s time to make a brand new film. “

Declare the recovery sequence

Other than the director’s feedback, we’ve found no rationalization regarding the Silent Hill film. Some rumors say that Konami plans to re-release the Silent Hill sequence, and there are currently two Silent Hill video games under the building. According to these rumors, one of many two performances is said to be in a construction that resembles “Till Daybreak”, whereas the opposite should be appropriate for the normal construction of the sequence.