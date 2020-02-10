Advertisement

Angela Merkel’s designated successor has announced that she will not run for the German chancellorship in the next federal election and will step down as chairwoman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the German media reported on Monday morning.

The surprise announcement is in a major dispute over the “right-wing party’s firewall” against extreme rights, in which CDU delegates in East Germany have spoken out against the ban on cooperation with the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, won the competition for Merkel’s successor as chairwoman of the CDU in December 2018 and was regarded as the candidate who would most likely continue the centrist course of the current German chancellor.

But “AKK”, as it became known in the German media, had trouble profiling itself in Merkel’s shadow, even after being doubled as Minister of Defense in July last year.

The question of their control over an increasingly divided CDU came to the fore again last week after politicians from the Thuringian party voted with the AfD to oust Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow from the Left Die Linke.

Merkel’s unusual decision to intervene in the matter and the announcement that it was “unforgivable” for democratic parties to win majorities with the help of Alternative für Deutschland intensified Kramp-Karrenbauer’s lack of authority.

The news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Monday morning that the AKK had cited the unclear positions of certain elements of its party towards the AfD and Die Linke as the reason for their resignation.

More soon …