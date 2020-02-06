Anne Curtis recognizes Viva Entertainment

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis visited Instagram on Thursday February 6th and thanked her management company Viva Entertainment.

Anne, who is currently in maternity, wrote how Viva signed her at the age of 12.

Advertisement

“I’ve been with my Viva family since I was twelve (yes, since Princess Dahlia in Magic Kingdom) and this year I’m celebrating my 23rd year in the industry and with Viva who have become my family,” she said.

“One story I will never forget, as my father told me, when he met Boss Vic, he told my father it will take time, maybe years, but I will make your daughter a star in doing this industry … and he kept his word to my two parents. “

“I will be forever grateful that they took the chance and believed in me. Twenty-three years have passed and I am still making films here and I am still involved in the industry and the arts where I fell in love with little ones Pause, I will always be a Viva teen, leading lady and now mom. I send light and love to my Viva family that I know has felt depressed lately. I love you all, “she said.

In return, Viva Artist Agency wrote: “We love you Anne!”

Anne’s message comes amid the recent controversy between Nadine Luster and Viva. On January 27, Nadine announced through her lawyers that she wanted to terminate her contract with the entertainment giant, based on Article 1920 of the Philippines Civil Code.

However, Viva insisted that Nadine would still be her contract star until 2029 and that they would take legal action against her or someone who deals directly with her. Nadine’s lawyers have claimed that the actress is self-governing.

Nadine’s legal adviser Lorna Kapunan welcomed the threat with legal action, “so that (Vivas) incomprehensible, oppressive and illegal contract with Nadine (and her other artists) can be challenged in the right forum.” – Rappler.com