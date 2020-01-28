Anna Kendrick's HBO Max Rom-Com Love Life adds Scoot McNairy, 3 others

Advertisement

Love Life by Anna Kendrick becomes even more fascinating: Halt and Catch Fireplace alum Scoot McNairy leads a contemporary crop of solid additions to the HBO Max rom-com anthology, TVLine has discovered.

The series follows the special love of a person each season, with each episode telling the story of someone in all his romantic relationships. Kendrick shines in the inaugural season as Darby; McNairy (also seen on True Detective and Fargo not so long ago) returns when Bradley, the owner of a museum tour company Darby, works. “Together with his beautiful fiancé and profitable venture, he seems to have everything”, in accordance with the official description. “Bradley, however, has a wandering eye and his eyes are on Darby.”

Moreover, the member of the love life becomes solid, as successive regulars:

* Zoe Chao (Fb Watch’s Strangers), as Darby Sara’s best friend. “Sweets and a huge heart, Sara nevertheless reveals a dangerous judgment and misses an ethical compass considerably.”

* Sasha Compere (Miracle Employees), as a roommate Mallory from Darby, who “has a dry, biting sense of humor, and although her bluntness can generally be abrasive, she is ready to send the difficult truths Darby generally wants to listen.”

* Peter Vack (The Daring Child), as a political executive Jim, whose grounded character helps to control his wild girlfriend girlfriend Sara. “It is the yin-yang synergy of their relationship that serves as Darby’s mannequin for the love she is looking for. However, the relationship between Jim and Sara can get very cold and hot, and a few relationships are not endless. “

Able to fall for HBO Max’s Love Life? Share your ideas about the casting information in a comment below.

