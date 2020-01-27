Advertisement

In 2018, the tough and intense British singer Anna Calvi released her album Hunter. Since then, Calvi has moved on to other projects, like marking the final season of Peaky Blinders. But Calvi hasn’t finished yet with her Hunter songs. Later this winter, Calvi will release a new project called Hunted – a set of relatively stripped-down versions of Hunter’s songs.

On Hunted, Calvi has help. The record includes contributions from guests like Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julia Holter and Joe Talbot of IDLES. The first single on the disc is a new version of Hunter’s single “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” – a relatively moderate rendition of the song with an impassive voice by Courtney Barnett.

In a press release, Barnett says, “Anna is a completely impressive artist, you can’t take your eyes off her on stage. I love her writing for her beautiful and perfect balance between aggressiveness and tenderness. Below, check out the new version of the song, along with the tracklist and what Calvi has to say on the disc.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6mRwnCOjBY (/ integrated)

Calvi says:

During a tour break, I went back and listened to the first recordings I have ever made of Hunter. These recordings capture the very moment I wrote these songs for the first time and recorded them myself in my attic studio. I find something particularly intimate to share these most private recordings with my favorite singers and ask them to lend their voice and their artistic sensitivity. Courtney Barnett is an incredible artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the depths to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.

TRACK LIST:

01 “Pool” (Feat. Julia Holter)

02 “Hunter”

03 “Eden” (Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

04 “Absent”

05 “Don’t beat my boy’s daughter” (Feat. Courtney Barnett)

06 “Wish” (Feat. Joe Talbot)

07 “Indies or Paradise”

Hunted was released 3/6 on Domino.

