Anna Calvi announces new Hunted album, as well as new tour dates

Art rocker Anna Calvi set a record last year when her latest feature, Hunter, won her third consecutive nomination for best album of the year. No other solo artist has achieved this feat – and now she’s trying to make the record even more shatterproof. Calvi today announced a new album, a stripped-down reinvention of Hunter whom she dubbed Hunted.

Between the stages of the tour, Calvi revisited some of the first recordings she had made for Hunter. “These recordings capture the very moment I wrote these songs for the first time and recorded them myself, in my attic studio,” she said in a statement. She was struck by the “intimate” nature of “these most private recordings” and decided to highlight this feeling on Hunted.

However, she would not rework the tracks alone. She invited several guests to help her breathe new life into the songs, including Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Joe Talbot from IDLES. The single “Don’t Beat the Girl out of My Boy” (which, by the way, was also the first song shared by Hunter) sees Calvi teaming up with Courtney Barnett.

“Anna is a completely impressive artist, it is impossible to take her eyes off the scene,” said Barnett of his fondness for Calvi. “I love her writing for her beautiful and perfect balance between aggressiveness and tenderness.”

Listen to their collaborative interpretation of “Don’t beat my boy’s daughter” below.

Hunted is scheduled to release on March 6 via Domino, and pre-orders are in progress. To support the release, Anna Calvi has announced a new series of North American tour dates set mainly in April. It will open on March 30 in Quebec before going to Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the dates on the west coast being located around its appearances at Coachella. Find the full schedule for the upcoming tour and get tickets for all of its upcoming shows here.

Anna Calvi 2020 tour dates:

01/31 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton (Independent Venue Week)

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Ground Control Gare de Lyon

03/30 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

04/01 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ empty bottle

05/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Williamsburg Music Hall

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/04 – Indio Valley, California @ Coachella

04/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/18 – Indio Valley, CA @ Coachella

05/29 – London, UK @ All Points East

08/06 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

19/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

Hunt Album illustration:

Hunt List of tracks:

01. Swimming pool (with Julia Holter)

02. Hunter

03. Eden (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

04. Exterior

05. Don’t beat my boy’s daughter (with Courtney Barnett)

06. Wish (feat. Joe Talbot / IDLES)

07. Indies Or Paradise

