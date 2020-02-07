Animal Welfare Breaches Detected in US Government Laboratories “Shocking”

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, USA – Mice baked to death or starving and thirsty after a heating failure when researchers forgot to put food or water in their cages for a week – and no one noticed. (READ: weight loss for humans, big balls for mice?)

Primates were in a room where the lights were on 24 hours a day for almost 5 months because a facility manager was said to be overloaded.

A veterinarian who did not care for a female owl monkey that was used for breeding after she became seriously ill and lost a fifth of her body weight and eventually suffered from heart failure, breast fluid and abdominal bleeding.

This is part of a litany of animal welfare failures that occurred over a 22-month period from January 2018 to October 2019 in the laboratories of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. tax-funded medical and behavioral research steward. (READ: Ethical veganism is a protected belief – UK judge)

A total of 31 internally reported incidents became known as a result of a request for freedom of information from humans for animal ethical treatment (PETA), which is only shared with AFP.

They took place in various centers that researched, among other things, diabetes, child health and mental health – mainly in Bethesda, Maryland, but also in a facility in Hamilton, Montana.

In a statement, the NIH said it took all non-compliance incidents seriously. All incidents have been thoroughly investigated by its Office for Animal Welfare (OLAW) and, as a result, changes have been made to the procedures.

But animal rights groups, including those that, unlike PETA, are not ideological to all animal testing, blew up the violations as outrageous.

“The laws and regulations are in place to keep animal suffering, pain and stress as low as possible. If these minimum standards are not met or are not met, you will suffer significantly,” said Eric Kleiman, a researcher at the animal welfare institute.

“Training, veterinary care, food, water: this is the most basic requirement. If you can’t do something right, you have nothing to do with dealing with animals, it’s so easy,” he added, “shocking” findings.

Repeated failures

From historical breakthroughs, such as the discovery of insulin through experimentation on dogs, to the development of Ebola treatment last year by working on genetically modified mice to innovative cancer therapies, many scientists believe that animal research is crucial for medical progress.

However, the tests should be conducted according to strict laws and guidelines that specify the conditions, including the size of the cages, the room temperature and the social needs of the animals, as well as the need for veterinarian visits and hygienic interventions and aftercare.

The federal research institutions are subject to the Public Health Service (PHS) directive on humane care and use of laboratory animals, which stipulates compliance with the Animal Welfare Act, a landmark law signed by former President Lyndon Johnson in 1966.

Unlike laboratories at universities and private institutions, they are not subject to site inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are intended to regulate themselves.

However, repeated violations of the guidelines show that this system is inherently flawed, said Alka Chandna, PETA’s vice president of laboratory testing.

No less than five times starved or dehydrated mice because the staff had forgotten to give them food or water. “The problem was not identified in the daily health checks,” said a June 2018 report.

“What went right?”

Other examples spoke of serial incompetence, Chandna said, including one in which a dog had burned skin from a heated blanket due to the cold of the treatment room, but the staff failed to monitor its use.

On another occasion, 13 mice baked to death after a heating system failure left them at 38 degrees Celsius overnight.

In July 2018, an experimenter injected 15 zebra fish with saline, although this procedure had not been approved. Four of the zebra fish died instantly.

The procedure was repeated in 18 fish three weeks later, although the protocol had not yet been approved. Eleven of these fish were put to sleep and seven were found dead.

Few incidents had serious consequences: A facility manager who allowed primates to stay in a room with the lights on for 5 months was “advised” and instructed to monitor the lights daily, a report in March 2018.

The vet, who did not look after the owl monkey after being notified by a vet that the animal was very sick, was replaced, but it was not clear whether they would be fired or reassigned.

Kleiman commented on several operations that took place independently of aseptic or postoperative surgery, including a primate, and said the question was not so much what went wrong as what went wrong.

Small percentage?

Animal testing is widely supported in the scientific community, although some advocates for the transition to other forms of research, including computer models and test tube-based studies in accordance with the so-called three Rs: replacement, reduction, and refinement.

Paula Clifford, managing director of Americans for Medical Progress, which is committed to animal research, said it was crucial to put the new revelations in context.

“Given the size of the NIH and the very large number of animals it looks after, these incidents are actually fairly rare and affect a very small percentage of the tens of thousands of animals involved in health research,” she said.

In a statement to AFP, the NIH said: “The incidents you have identified have been thoroughly investigated by OLAW. The NIH intramural facilities have made numerous changes to prevent recurrence.”

“There are cases where something goes wrong (like any business), but OLAW identifies, corrects, and evaluates it to ensure that the correction is appropriate for the problem,” she added. – Rappler.com