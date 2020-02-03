Animal Kingdom renewed for season 5

Advertisement

Even though Smurf is actually on her way to her last hurray, the animal kingdom’s supporters still have reason to cheer: TNT has renewed its malicious, addictive crime drama for the fifth season, which the community unveiled on Wednesday.

In fact, the information is as little surprising as it is good. So far this season, the present has had an average of 1.2 million viewers and only exceeds a demo rating of 0.3 (in Stay + Similar Day numbers) – just eight and 18 percent over the previous cycle, while insisting on it To be under the cables High 10 dramas in every beat.

In the episodes, which are currently broadcast on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c, the matriarch of the Cody clan, who has been performed by Ellen Barkin since season 1, is preparing for her death by planning a last raid with her boys. And although it is almost impossible to think of the present without flashing her viperic smile and cooing “child”, it is a threat, but Animal Kingdom is a collection that is not afraid to take an enormous swing. You will remember that lead actor Scott Speedman was killed as Baz at the season three premiere.

The cable renewal scorecard from TVLine was accordingly up to date.

What do you think, followers of the animal kingdom? Are you curious that there will be a fifth season? Or are you particularly worried that it will be a season without smurf? Beat the feedback.