Angkas wanted to enter the streets of Cagayan de Oro again

Advertisement

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Angkas, the app-based motorcycle taxi company, is returning here after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) involved this city in the pilot implementation of the project.

The LTFRB decision makes this urbanized city in Northern Mindanao a third area for pilot trials of motorcycle taxi operations after Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

Advertisement

The operation of Angkas in Cagayan de Oro was discontinued last year when the LTFRB questioned its operation because the city was not involved in the first test run of the Technical Working Group (TWG) at the time.

Aminodin Guro, director of LTFRB Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), said that the city had received 3,000 pilot study places, split equally between Angkas and the new transportation network vehicle system players JoyRide and MoveIt.

“Angkas has submitted the list of its motorcycle units in Cagayan de Oro City to the DOTr-LTFRB TWG, a copy of the LTFRB RFRO-10,” said Guro.

“The template complies with the guidelines set by the TWG before it resumed operations,” said Guro.

“Angkas-CDO has submitted a total of 807 units to its system list that LTFRB RFRO-10 will review when instructed by TWG to recognize Angkas’ commitment to comply with the guidelines for the first time,” added Guro.

However, only Angkas has expressed its intention to act here.

JoyRide and MoveIt have not yet made their debut at the Cagayan de Oro.

All 3 players had until February 12 to submit their respective unit lists.

You need the DOTr-LTFRB’s TWG approval for these lists to be able to act here.

If the deadline is not met, the player will be disqualified.

Last Tuesday, February 4, Angkas CDO officials submitted the list, which included the unit type, driver name, address, license number, chassis number of their units, and driver ID numbers. Guro suggested that the body code numbers also be used for the motorcycle units.

Guro promised to inspect each unit to ensure that they met the specifications in the list and required by the TWG.

In the meantime, Cagayan de Oro fulfilled its modernization order for public utility vehicles with the sales of a public transport route map (LPTRP) to the LTFRB on Thursday.

Nonito Oclarit, responsible RTA officer, approved Cagayan de Oro City’s LPTRP for the LTFRB RFRO-10 regional director Aminoden Guro.

The city’s mayor, Oscar S. Moreno, said this plan proves that Cagayan de Oro is a primary urban area that has a regional or subregional function.

“The existing road network and current number of public transport systems are insufficient to meet the growing mobility requirements in view of the increasing commuting and economic activity in the city,” said Moreno.

“The introduction of the route plan for public transport required by the Ministry of Transport through the franchise and regulatory agency for land transport is relatively cheap for the city of Cagayan de Oro, as it can now implement the impending inadequacy and tackle public transport dramatically,” added Moreno , – Rappler.com