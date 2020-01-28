Angels director Joe Maddon lends a helping hand to homeless families in Orange County - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

New Angels director Joe Maddon, right, spent part of his Tuesday evening at the Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope in Tustin, helping to feed and clothe hundreds of homeless families. The Respect90 organization in Maddon coordinated the events at each of the stops where it was previously. (Photo by Jeff Fletcher, SCNG staff)

New Angels director Joe Maddon, left, spent part of his Tuesday evening at the Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope in Tustin, helping to feed and clothe hundreds of homeless families. The Maddon charity, Respect90, organized a dinner and provided socks, shirts and backpacks to the children and their parents. (Photo by Jeff Fletcher, SCNG staff)

Sound The gallery will resume in a few seconds

TUSTIN – The turnaround Joe Maddon is trying to lead with the Angels is nothing compared to what the people he met Tuesday night faced.

Maddon spent part of his evening at the Village of Hope of the Orange Rescue Mission, helping to feed and clothe hundreds of homeless families.

Advertisement

Maddon, whose organization Respect90 coordinated the events at each of the stops where he succeeded, moved away from this impressed event.

“It may be the best I have seen,” said Maddon. “It’s a complete program. It’s not just a meal. It’s not just advice. It’s about getting people back on their feet, keeping families together and getting them back into the workforce with great dignity and feeling good about themselves. ”

The Village of Hope is a full service facility for homeless families, offering dormitory style living, with a shared dining room and medical facilities. Jim Palmer, president of the Orange County Rescue Mission, said it is “the most comprehensive facility in the country for homeless women and children.”

The facility can accommodate 265 people, and it was near full capacity at night that the Maddon group passed.

Respect90 – so named because Maddon asks its players to respect the game of running 90 feet hard to the first goal – was created five years ago because of Maddon’s desire to give back to the communities where he lived. While directing the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs, he organized events in Tampa, Chicago and his hometown of Hazelton, Pennsylvania. Maddon has been looking for a place in Orange County since he was hired by the Angels in October, and that event came together in just three weeks, said Palmer.

Dinner was served by Louie’s By the Bay, an Italian restaurant in Newport Beach.

While the kids and their parents ate pasta, salad, and cheesecake, Maddon spent 45 minutes walking around the room, shaking hands, taking photos, and meeting people.

“It’s really great because so often, support goes through a check that we receive in the mail,” said Palmer. “It is someone of his caliber and his heart who says:” I want to come and talk to people and be part of their life “, it is exceptional.”

Maddon also helped distribute socks, shirts and backpacks to families.

“They may be having a little trouble, but they’re on their way home,” said Maddon. “The children are really brilliant. Children chat very well. Adults are thankful and polite. ”

Some of them were even Angels fans, wanting to hire Maddon to talk about the team’s appearance as she prepares for spring training in less than two weeks.

“Pitching must respond to the bell,” Maddon told reporters. “Pitching will dictate our success or not. You can anticipate a certain level of play of the attack and defense and the position of the players. Anything we can extrapolate from the launch staff will take us to the playoffs and beyond. My goal is to participate in the playoffs this year, not next year. ”

Advertisement