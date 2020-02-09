Angel's deal for Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling reportedly fails - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

After the angels had been waiting for days for the drama about the Dodgers’ persecution of Mookie Betts, the deal they thought they had hit apparently will not take place.

The Angels had reportedly agreed to get outfield players Joc Pederson and starter Ross Stripling out of the Dodgers after both players made a surplus as soon as the Dodgers Betts and David Price got the Boston Red Sox.

Amid reports that the Dodgers got Betts and Price on Sunday in a newly configured deal, there were several reports that the Dodgers were no longer trading in Pederson and Stripling to the Angels.

It was unclear exactly what went wrong.

The Dodgers are expected to exceed the luxury tax threshold if they keep Pederson, who will earn $ 7.75 million after losing his arbitration. Stripling should bring in $ 2.1 million.

They have no obvious place for Pederson to field with Betts, Cody Bellinger and A.J. to play. Pollack. Stripling had become a swingman rather than a starter in the Dodgers’ pile rotation.

While all of this indicated that the deal still made sense for the Dodgers, there was a theory that Angel’s owner Arte Moreno was disappointed with the delay and closed the deal.

After the breathtaking turn, the Angels were back where they had been a week ago, with Brian Goodwin as the right opponent, until the highly regarded candidate Jo Adell is ready.

Their rotation depth also includes Dylan Bundy, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney, Shohei Ohtani and Julio Teheran, as well as a secondary group that includes Jaime Barría, Dillon Peters, Felix Peña, Patrick Sandoval and José Suarez.

The Angels should swap the infielder Luís Rengifo, who no longer has an obvious place now that Anthony Rendon has been added to the infield. They also reportedly wanted to acquire Andy Pages, a potential outsider. At least one other prospect should go to the Dodgers in the reported agreement.

