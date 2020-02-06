Angad Bedi says he wants to work with Karan Johar: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Actor Angad Bedi, who was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor, will appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor, who is 37 years old today, expressed his wish in a conversation with a news portal to work with the filmmaker Karan Johar. Angad believes to be one of the best filmmakers in the country. The actor said that he was lucky enough to have worked with Karan in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the producer of the film. The two had previously worked together in a film called Ungli. He said that the way you are projected as an actor in a Dharma film is phenomenal.

He went on to say that working with Karan Johar is a list of actors and that he is not the only one. Angad Bedi has worked in both films and shows for OTT platforms. The actor said that one should try to choose roles as different as possible, whether OTT or films. He also feels that OTT is both the present and the future.

Angad Bedi wanted to be an actor since childhood. Like most children of his generation, Angad Bedi grew up with Amitabh Bachchan’s films. The actor said he had seen all of Bachchan’s films four or five times and had a full collection of all of his films.

