Andy Reid, master of Hawaiian shirts

Advertisement

This photo of Andy Reid, coach of the chief from Kansas City, in a Hawaiian shirt with the theme “chiefs” – his signature – is breathtaking. The man single-handedly holds Tommy Bahama in the store. Frankly, it only makes us break out into a song.

Take this little song for example:

Close your eyes

Have no fear

The monster is gone [Bill Belichick]

He’s on the run and your fans are here

Nice nice nice

Beautiful boy

Or try this on for the size:

He is beautiful and he is grace

His pieces open up space

It is elegance and taste

He is Mr. USA

Hold up your crown!

Advertisement

But the tune that doesn’t leave the mind as it burns this blessed image of Reid into our irises is the one that plays Sunday night when this big fit has something to do with it.

I paid my debts

Again and again

I did my sentence

But no crime committed

And bad mistakes

I’ve made a few

Part of the sand kicked my face

But I got through

We are the champions, my friends

Advertisement