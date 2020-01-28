Andy Reid and the 25 best coaches who have not yet won a championship

Advertisement

Five years ago, Sporting News ranked the 25 best non-championship coaches in the top six North American sports (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football, college basketball).

We’ll review this list with a few interesting facts. Joe Maddon and Barry Despite won championships and struck off our list. Ten of these trainers are no longer active, either dismissed or retired because they have not come off the cutting edge.

Advertisement

One name stands out: Andy Reid. The head coach can win his first head coaching championship when Kansas City meets San Francisco at Super Bowl 54 on February 2. Reid is not the only Super Bowl coach in our 2020 edition. Kyle Shanahan from San Francisco also reached the top 25.

One of these two will be removed from the list by the Super Bowl on Sunday. The other one gets stuck in the purgatory fire that only a championship can repair.

# 25 Rocco Baldelli, twins Baldelli was very popular as a player and made a strong first impression with a 101 season with the Twins. Minnesota had five pitchers with 10 or more wins and five hitters with 30 or more homers. At 38, he is the youngest manager to be named AL Manager of the Year, and is part of a new wave of managers who should hold their own in the American League in the coming years.

This is an admittedly aggressive leaderboard since it was only one season, but Day has proven that he’s up to the task of leading a top 5 college football program. He strengthened the Buckeyes’ offensive program as an assistant coach, and this growth continued in his first full season as head coach. Day is 16-1, recruitment has not dropped, and Ohio State should learn from the heartbreaking playoff loss to Clemson. The 40-year-old day could be a success either in college or with professionals.

Boone has made the transition from the cabin to the dugout, defeating the Yankees again with successive seasons with 100 or more victories. New York was close to closing in the ALCS last season, but Boone has the franchise under control again to make an appearance in the World Series – and that should happen sooner rather than later, considering which one Talent he has to work. Not everyone can do this job. Boone was a pleasant surprise in the Bronx.

The 67-year-old Krüger is still on the go in his ninth season with the Sooners. He was with four different schools in a coaching career going back to 1982-83 on Sweet 16 or better. The youngest teams in Oklahoma have introduced star players like Buddy Hield and Trae Young, and Kruger wants to return to the Final Four for the third time.

Cash helped topple Tampa Bay’s fortune with two consecutive seasons of 90 or more wins. The Rays brought the Astros to five games in the ALDS last season and should remain competitive in the tough AL East Division. Cash’s ability to hold this franchise above itself for the past five seasons has been impressive.

Mullen switched from a coach who did less in Mississippi to one who put Florida back in the college football playoff hunt with two consecutive wins on the sixth day of New Year. Mullen is still a college-level quarterback guru, and Kyle Trask showed that this season. The next challenge is to return Florida to the national championship heights of Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer.

McVay became the hottest copycat coach in the NFL and set a 33-15 record with the Rams over three seasons. 34-year-old McVay led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. The team missed the playoffs this year, but ended them 7-9. He was able to manage talented squads, and teams like Green Bay have been successful in hiring former McVay assistants like Matt LaFleur.

Maurice takes seventh place among all NHL coaches in victories and culminates in his fifth head coaching stint. Winnipeg reached the conference finale in 2017/18. Maurice reached the Stanley Cup final in 2001/02 with Carolina. He is only 52 years old. There is enough time to come back.

Zimmer has a no-nonsense approach he learned under Bill Parcells that led to a 57-38-1 record and three playoff appearances at the Minnesota Vikings. Zimmer led Minnesota to the NFC championship game in 2017, and there’s a core there that should be successful on both sides of the ball for 2020. Zimmer, 63, should have this team in the mix for the next seasons.

We’ll either remove Reid or Shanahan from this list after Super Bowl 54, but there’s no denying that the 40-year-old 49ers coach is cut from the same fabric as his father. San Francisco wins with an efficient quarterback, a complicated running scheme, and an evil defense built around the line. Shanahan led this turn in three seasons and led to a breakthrough in the 13: 3 season in 2019.

# 15 Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Harbaugh was last ranked third based on his tenure at Stanford and San Francisco, and he left the NFL with the fifth-best percentage of regular season wins ever. He also led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, but that 34-31 loss is the biggest loss the quirky coach owes to a championship at a professional or college level. Since taking office, he has helped Michigan to a 47:18 record, which after 2015 is ranked 10th among the Power 5 programs. The most talked about major game losses for the State of Ohio and the Bowl games continue to weigh on the program title for its sixth season.

# 14 Bob Melvin, athletics The three-time manager of the year completed six missions after the season at stops in Seattle, Arizona and Oakland. However, he had the greatest success in athletics. That came with four seasons with more than 90 victories. The problem was that it was not possible to survive the AL wild card round in the last three appearances. With more success after the season, the 58-year-old manager moves the list up.

Miller is the best coach who has not yet reached the final four. He has five seasons with 30 wins and four elite eight appearances between stations at Xavier and Arizona, and both schools were close to last weekend. Miller’s tenure in Arizona was not without controversy, but he survived and another team agreed to take part in the NCAA tournament this season.

# 12 Mike Budenholzer, Bucks Budenholzer has opened two NBA markets that are not used to great success. He took the Hawks to four consecutive playoff games, including the Eastern Conference final in 2014-15. The Bucks took the same place last year in Budenholzer’s first season and have the best record in the NBA this season. The 50-year-old coach has clearly learned from his long time as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

Rivera was a member of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl championship team in 1985 and used these lessons to play four Panther playoff games in nine seasons. Rivera led Carolina to a 15-1 season and Super Bowl 50 appearance. Carolina has fought for the past few seasons and now Rivera will reset his career as the Redskins head coach. Washington has not reached the Super Bowl since 1991.

# 10 John Beilein, cavaliers Beilein’s NBA stay at the Cavaliers doesn’t do what he did at college, and that’s fine. He led Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia to tournament successes before starting his career in Michigan – where the Wolverines made two national championship appearances. Beilein did all of this while he was one of the accomplished “good guys” in sports. Switching to the NBA at the age of 66 was risky, but it’s up to Cleveland to be patient.

# 9 Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame is remarkable considering how difficult the job is. There were ups and downs, but he led two unbeaten regular seasons in 2012 and 2018. Major defeats to Alabama and Clemson overshadow the overall success of the program – 33-6 in the last three seasons. Kelly has also developed a pipeline to the NFL, especially in the offensive line.

# 8th Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Riley is a quarterback whisperer who led Oklahoma to a 36-6 record with three direct Big 12 championships and college football playoff berths. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and Jalen Hurts was a Heisman finalist. Riley has had no success in the CFP, but his system has caught the NFL’s attention. The 36-year-old trainer should also improve further.

# 7 Bob Huggins, West Virginia Huggins is a member of the 800 basketball college basketball club and has trained as an assistant and head coach for more than 40 years. Huggins has completed 24 NCAA tournaments in Akron, Cincinnati and West Virginia, while remaining true to an authentic style that his players have followed all the time. Huggins has only led two Final Four races so far and had a lot of bad luck in the tournament, but that didn’t affect overall success.

Smart was on the verge of breaking the Bulldogs’ drought in the national championship dating back to two seasons in 1980, and with continued success on the recruitment path it is only a matter of time before Georgia ends that curse. Smart led the Bulldogs to a 44-12 record and three direct SEC East championships. He learned the lessons from Nick Saban in Alabama and developed a program that is getting closer to the toughest conference in college football.

# 5 Mike D’Antoni, missiles D’Antoni sticks to this quick style no matter where he trains. He has the most victories among active non-championship NBA coaches, and he’s still looking for the elusive journey to the NBA final. D’Antoni coached three teams with 60 wins and three teams that reached the NBA final between his stops in Phoenix and Houston, and the tandem of James Harden and Russell Westbrook should keep this year’s team in the mix.

Roberts helped the Red Sox break their World Series curse as a player, and he’s trying to help the Dodgers end a drought that dates back to 1988 NL West Division titles. The Dodgers competed against each other in the World Series from 2017 to 2017, and the window is still open. Roberts’ year-to-year persistence to return to the off-season is commendable, but he’ll have to break through at some point.

Stevens’ legend grew as he led Butler to two consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship game from 2010 to 2011. He is in his seventh season with Boston and the Celtics have reached the conference finale in two of the last three seasons. Stevens’ seamless ability to coach at both levels and adapt to any group of players makes him an easy choice for the top five on this list.

Apart from the national championship, only a few boxes are ticked, and he did that in Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have played Few 20 times in a row at NCAA tournaments in the past five seasons and have moved up to Sweet 16 or higher. Gonzaga was runner-up at the 2016-17 NCAA tournament. Only a few are approaching 600 victories and the Bulldogs are fighting for number 1 again this season.