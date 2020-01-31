Andy Cohen speaks to Tituss Burgess 'Feud' after embarrassing on-air moment

Advertisement

Feuds could also be feuds at Bravo, but it doesn’t seem that Andy Cohen is interested in knocking them down. When Entry Hollywood asked whether he would like to go on the air with Tituss Burgess alternately on Sunday, the moderator of Watch What Occurs Dwell replied: “He will probably be [feud]. I’m not.”

In case you haven’t thought about what we’re talking about, here’s a quick refresher: Throughout the whole episode of WWHL on Sunday, Cohen Burgess asked to meet Eddie Murphy on the set of her new film, including that Murphy ” very “was problematic for homosexuals on one level. “Burgess rejected the request and when asked to repeat one thing, he said quietly,” Go ahead, woman. Make your present. “

Burgess then went to Instagram to punish Cohen, whom he called the “messy queen,” for leading the matter. “Sunday was a show of ratchet habits from a nicely related man who apparently disregards one of his friends,” Burgess wrote. “He was lucky to have my mind and Christian values ​​that day. Keep it stylish all the time. Being friends with various gifted celebrities does not make you talented – it makes you friends with various famous celebrities! He was supposed to rip a website from Anderson Cooper’s book and learn to do his job. “

In response to Cohen, who later mentioned the incident on his Sirius XM gift, Burgess immediately left Sunday angry. When asked to signal the guest book, Burgess allegedly replied: “He knows I was here.”

When asked if Burgess would return to the present, Cohen told Entry Hollywood: “He’s been here four times. He can do whatever he wants. I just don’t want to offend him.”

